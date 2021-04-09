Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.50

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.50 and traded as high as $25.34. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 4,226 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

