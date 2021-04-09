Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Waters were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $304.13 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $305.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.91. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

