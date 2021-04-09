Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Prime Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 205,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.