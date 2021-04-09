Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,880,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,674,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. The company has a market cap of $392.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

