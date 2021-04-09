W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $397.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.50. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

