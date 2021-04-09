W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.
WRB stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.33.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
