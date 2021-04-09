W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.