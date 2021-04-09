W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

