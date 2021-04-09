VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on April 14th (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $9.99 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Unit

There is no company description available for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II.

