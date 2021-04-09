Voyager Token Market Cap Tops $911.45 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00006997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $911.45 million and $7.49 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00021247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00085067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00627964 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.