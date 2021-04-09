Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,788 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.06 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $117.37 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

