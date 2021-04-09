Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $397.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

