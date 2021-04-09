Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,524 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.