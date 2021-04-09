Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

