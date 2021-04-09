Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,656,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 157,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 52,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.17.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

