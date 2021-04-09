Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.