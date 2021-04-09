Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

