Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 649 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $66.35 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.