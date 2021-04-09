Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,803. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

