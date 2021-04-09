Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 182,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 371,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

