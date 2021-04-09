Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.34.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

