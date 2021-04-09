Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 51,419 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,274,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $32.94 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

