Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 11,995 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.