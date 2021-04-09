Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000.

ESPR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

