Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.