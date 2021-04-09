Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,623,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

