Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 857,728 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

