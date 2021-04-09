Visor.Finance (VISR) Reaches One Day Volume of $879,809.00

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $879,809.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.22 or 0.00637250 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,178,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.