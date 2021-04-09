Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $15.27 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

