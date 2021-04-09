Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 297,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of The Alkaline Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTER. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 252,997 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.08 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

