Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 389.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

