Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,227 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

WRK stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

