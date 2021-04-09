Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,249 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $21.49 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.