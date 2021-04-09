Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 315.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

