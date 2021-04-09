Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,779,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,142,000 after purchasing an additional 303,871 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,154,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 852,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

