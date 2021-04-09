Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Victory Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

