Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $39,763.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.23 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
