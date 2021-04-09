Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $39,763.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.23 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

