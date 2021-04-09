Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 1,854,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,526. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,661 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

