Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VERX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

