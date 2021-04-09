Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 62,071 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.