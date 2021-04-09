Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.12. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

