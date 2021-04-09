Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $409.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.60 million and the highest is $410.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

VEEV stock opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $157.37 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,564 shares of company stock worth $2,908,213. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

