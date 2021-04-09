VAULT Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $7,375.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00016074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,047 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

