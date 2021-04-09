Vanilla Network Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $43.02 or 0.00073478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $454,844.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00290169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00773909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,044.81 or 1.00849087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.00748977 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 848,448 coins and its circulating supply is 703,318 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

