Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,719,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.00. 81,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $212.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.