Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Increased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 59,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

