Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

