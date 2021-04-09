Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $227.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

