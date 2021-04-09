Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $180.09 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $142.36 and a 1 year high of $181.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

