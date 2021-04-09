Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $27,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

