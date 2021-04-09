Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

NYSE:VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,428.52, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

